The new Coastliner Express X43 starts from Monday July 18, and will run every day on Monday to Saturday from York, Scarborough and Whitby for the summer holiday season.

The new route will take less than 90 minutes to travel from York city centre to the heart of Scarborough, due to it having fewer stops than the regular Coastliner services.

CEO at Coastliner’s parent firm Transdev, Alex Hornby, said: “The popularity of both Scarborough and Whitby as destinations for day trips and holiday breaks is on the up this summer.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new bus route will run from York, through Scarborough and to Whitby, with a direct route from Scarborough to Whitby.

“Our new Coastliner Express will make it quicker and easier to reach the beautiful coast and moors without worrying about driving on busy roads or wasting time hunting for a parking space.

“For the first time, we’re extending our Coastliner Express to run non-stop between Scarborough and Whitby – as well as offering more fast journeys to both resorts, this will open up a new circular tour for our customers, taking in two of the most scenic routes across the North York Moors in one amazing day out.

“With so much going on at the coast, and further disruption expected to rail services, we think our new Coastliner Express will be a big hit with families this summer.”

Journeys on the new fast bus leave York Station at 9.07am.

The express calls at normal Coastliner bus stops in York City Centre as far as Peasholme Green, then runs direct via the A64 to Scarborough, missing out Malton station.

In Scarborough, the bus will stop at the rail station, Peasholm Park, and Alpamare Water Park, before continuing non-stop along the A171 moor road to Whitby Bus Station.

The return journey leaves Whitby at 5.50 pm and Scarborough rail station at 6.35 pm, following the same fast route back to York.

There’ll also be Coastliner Express X43 journeys from Whitby to Scarborough at 11.50 am, and from Scarborough to Whitby at 3.40 pm – creating new opportunities for an amazing Yorkshire day out taking in Whitby, Scarborough, and the North York Moors.

Customers using the bus firm’s Daytripper Plus ticket range will be able to visit Scarborough and Whitby in a day, using the new express route combined with regular Coastliner buses to both resorts.

The day tickets offer unlimited travel on Coastliner and all Transdev buses across the North, with options for single travellers, under 19s and groups of up to five people.

For those staying on the coast, a money-saving Gold 7 ticket is also available to enjoy a full week’s unlimited travel on Coastliner and all other Transdev buses – ideal for travelling to and between Whitby and Scarborough, taking in all that both resort towns have to offer, plus car-free, carefree day trips to Malton, Flamingo Land,bYork and more, all on one ticket.