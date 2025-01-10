Commuters along east coast set to face disruption on Scarborough to Hull rail route

By Duncan Atkins
Published 10th Jan 2025, 10:51 GMT
Rail commuters using the Scarborough to Hull route are set to face disruptions to services due to upgrades at Driffield’s Skerne Road level crossing.

From 7am on Tuesday, January 28 to 7am on Monday, February 3, while the work is taking place, buses are replacing trains between Beverley and Scarborough in both directions, with services terminating at Beverley.

Trains will then run again from Monday, February 3.

Amelia Fordyce, scheme project manager for Network Rail’s Eastern region, said: “These upgrades are essential.

Skerne Road level crossing at Driffield. Image courtesy of Network RailSkerne Road level crossing at Driffield. Image courtesy of Network Rail
Skerne Road level crossing at Driffield. Image courtesy of Network Rail

“Spare parts for the crossing are no longer available so, for example, if a barrier was to fail, we would have to close the crossing, causing significantly more disruption to the community.

"We apologise for the disruption caused on this vital Hull to Scarborough line during the work and urge passengers to check National Rail Enquiries before they travel.”

Go to one.network/?GB 141542464 for more details of the work.

