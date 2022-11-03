Cost of Living: Scarborough Council says £8m project to help struggling families insulate their homes progressing well

A joint partnership project between Scarborough, Ryedale and Hambleton councils to help improve the energy efficiency and insulation of struggling families’ homes is “up and running and going well”.

Scarborough Council’s cabinet member for stronger communities and housing, Cllr Carl Maw, provided the update in a work report prepared for a full meeting of the authority scheduled for Monday November 7.

According to Cllr Maw, two “key interventions to help struggling families insulate their homes, reduce energy costs and reduce carbon emissions” are currently ongoing and progressing well.

Scarborough Town Hall.

The two schemes are the Home Upgrade Grants and Local Authority Delivery scheme which is being delivered on behalf of the council via YES Energy Solutions.

To qualify for the latter project’s funding, residents should have a household income of £30,000 or less or receive income-related benefits and their home must have an energy performance certificate of either E, F, or G.

North Yorkshire County Council has said that properties rated as D will also be accepted if fewer than 30% of D-rated properties sign up for the scheme.

Funding applications can be submitted via YES Energy Solutions’ online form on their website.

According to Cllr Maw, interest in both initiatives has been “significant and it is anticipated that a number of homes shall start having work commence imminently”.

Scarborough Council’s cabinet member for the environment, Cllr Michelle Donohue-Moncrieff, said the authority is also providing “significant support to North Yorkshire County Council alongside the other district and borough Councils to complete an application to the Home Upgrades Grant: Phase 2”.

According to the cabinet member’s report: “This grant fund would provide funds for the new North Yorkshire Council to retrofit off-gas grid homes facing fuel poverty.”