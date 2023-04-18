Delays expected as Scarborough's Valley Bridge to close for 'essential repairs'

North Yorkshire Council will close Valley Bridge tonight to investigate potholes and “surface damage” on the A165.

The road is set be shut from 7pm tonight (April 18) for essential repairs and will reopen at 6am on Wednesday April 19.

As a major road joining to the town centre, it is thought that traffic and delays are expected.

A council spokesperson said pedestrian access across the bridge will not be restricted during the repairs.

A diversion route will be in place along Ramshill Road, Vernon Road and Somerset Terrace.

