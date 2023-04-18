News you can trust since 1882
Delays expected as Scarborough's Valley Bridge to close for 'essential repairs'

A major route in the centre of Scarborough is set to close this evening to allow for “essential maintenance”.

By George Buksmann
Published 18th Apr 2023, 15:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 15:34 BST

North Yorkshire Council will close Valley Bridge tonight to investigate potholes and “surface damage” on the A165.

The road is set be shut from 7pm tonight (April 18) for essential repairs and will reopen at 6am on Wednesday April 19.

As a major road joining to the town centre, it is thought that traffic and delays are expected.

Valley Bridge in Scarborough will close this evening for essential repairs.Valley Bridge in Scarborough will close this evening for essential repairs.
Valley Bridge in Scarborough will close this evening for essential repairs.
A council spokesperson said pedestrian access across the bridge will not be restricted during the repairs.

A diversion route will be in place along Ramshill Road, Vernon Road and Somerset Terrace.

The bridge previously saw periodic closures in late 2020 when North Yorkshire County Council carried out £2m works to repaint the entire bridge in its classic shade of dark green.

