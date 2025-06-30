Delays of around 45 minutes reported in Whitby as A171 roadworks continue

By Louise French
Published 30th Jun 2025, 12:39 BST
Traffic queuing on the new bridge in Whitby - Image: Helen Hunterplaceholder image
Traffic queuing on the new bridge in Whitby - Image: Helen Hunter
Traffic disruption has been reported around the Spital Bridge junction in Whitby while NyNet carries out work to their fibre broadband network.

Temporary traffic lights are in place 24 hours a day until the end of the week, with NyNet working extended hours in order to complete the work as quickly as possible.

Traffic is currently slow on the A171 with one local resident saying: “It took me about 45 minutes to get from Four Lanes roundabout to Sainsbury's.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This work is necessary to allow junction improvement and signalisation work to start in September.

For the latest traffic and travel information check out https://www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news/Whitby,%20UK

Related topics:WhitbyA171TrafficSainsbury's

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice