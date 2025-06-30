Delays of around 45 minutes reported in Whitby as A171 roadworks continue

Traffic queuing on the new bridge in Whitby - Image: Helen Hunter

Traffic disruption has been reported around the Spital Bridge junction in Whitby while NyNet carries out work to their fibre broadband network.

Temporary traffic lights are in place 24 hours a day until the end of the week, with NyNet working extended hours in order to complete the work as quickly as possible.

Traffic is currently slow on the A171 with one local resident saying: “It took me about 45 minutes to get from Four Lanes roundabout to Sainsbury's.”

This work is necessary to allow junction improvement and signalisation work to start in September.

For the latest traffic and travel information check out https://www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news/Whitby,%20UK