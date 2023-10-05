Disabled man says Arriva buses in Whitby area are 'unsafe' and 'frequently break down'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ian Lawson, who lives in Mickleby, said: “Frequent breakdowns, often seen as a scheduled bus failing to arrive, are almost a daily occurrence.

"A bus recently caught fire on Lythe Bank and another was unable to climb the bank, resulting in all passengers having to get off.

"I complained to the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) in May, resulting in two visits to Whitby Bus Station by DVSA inspectors."

Whitby Bus Station.

Mr Lawson claims that on the first visit, six buses were taken out of service immediately, and says he was told three were unsafe to be driven back to their depot.

He said a further two were taken out of service on the second visit by inspectors.

"As a wheelchair user I have frequently had to board and alight from a bus that cannot kneel or lower at the front,” he said.

“This results in a very steep and unsafe ramp for me to use the bus.

"Regulations exist stating that a bus that cannot kneel should not be on the road but, frequently, Arriva’s buses have been.”

A spokesperson for Arriva North East and Yorkshire said: “Arriva works closely with officers from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency to ensure our vehicles are roadworthy.

“If the agency highlights any issues, we always react swiftly and fix any problems.