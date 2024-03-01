The A169 road at Briggswath, north of Sleights, is set to close next week for a tree felling.

The A169 is set to close at Briggswath between Carr Hill Lane and the B1410.

The road will be closed on Monday, March 4 and Tuesday, March 5 between 9am and 4pm, and a diversion will be in place.

Traffic will be diverted at the A171 junction (onto the A169) to Pickering and then to Scarborough, with traffic then travelling up to Whitby via the A171.