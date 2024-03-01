Diversion in place as A169 road set to close into Sleights, near Whitby, for tree felling
The A169 is set to close at Briggswath between Carr Hill Lane and the B1410.
The road will be closed on Monday, March 4 and Tuesday, March 5 between 9am and 4pm, and a diversion will be in place.
Traffic will be diverted at the A171 junction (onto the A169) to Pickering and then to Scarborough, with traffic then travelling up to Whitby via the A171.
