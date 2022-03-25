Drivers could face fines and penalty points as new mobile phone laws begin
Tougher rules on using a phone when driving are being rolled out in East Yorkshire and across the UK.
From today (Friday, March 25), motorists are breaking the law if they use a handheld mobile phone behind the wheel for any use, including to take photos or videos, scroll through playlists or play games – as the government closes a loophole previously exploited by dangerous drivers to escape conviction.
Anyone caught using their handheld device while driving could face a fine of up to £1,000 as well as six points on their licence or a full driving ban.
The Government’s a THINK! team has also launched an £800,000 awareness campaign to remind drivers not to use a handheld phone at the wheel and of the penalties if choosing to ignore this new law.
The law changes mean that drivers using a device could be slapped with an immediate £200 fine and penalty points.
These punishments can be given out for a number of reasons which include:
○ Illuminating the screen
○ Checking the time on your phone
○ Checking notifications
○ Unlocking the device
○ Making, receiving, or rejecting a telephone or internet-based call
○ Sending, receiving or uploading a photo or video
○ Utilising camera, video, or sound recording
○ Drafting any text
○ Accessing any stored data such as documents, books, audio files, photos, videos, films, playlists, notes or messages
○ Accessing an app
○ Accessing the internet
There are now only two situations where using a phone whilst driving is acceptable.
These are when making a call in an emergency and it is not practical to stop.
And using contactless payment for a service such as drive-thrus and tolls.
The law still applies if you’re stopped at traffic lights, queuing in traffic or supervising a learner driver.
It is also illegal to hold a sat nav while driving or riding a motorcycle and must have hands-free access, such as a Bluetooth headset, voice command, a dashboard holder or mat, a windscreen mount, a built-in sat-nav.
Edmund King AA president said: “The AA has long campaigned to make handheld mobile phone use while driving as socially unacceptable as drink driving and we warmly welcome the new law.
“This is a much-needed toughening of the rules to help make our roads safer.
“Those who believe they can still play with their phone because it’s in a cradle must think again – they leave themselves open to prosecution for either careless or dangerous driving.
“The best thing to do is to convert your glovebox into a phone box. We all need to keep our hands on the wheel and our eyes on the road.”