Drivers face diversion and delays as major roadworks set to shut A64 junctions at Old Malton

The westbound exit slip road at the A64 Old Malton junction. (Photo: National Highways)

National Highways is set to carry out essential maintenance and safety improvements on the A64 at the Old Malton roundabout junction.

The maintenance work to realign both the eastbound and westbound exit slip roads by moving them over to the right started last November and is scheduled to finish in March.

It will see both carriageways resurfaced, road markings and white lines painted as well as new signage installed.

The eastbound exit slip road will be closed between 8pm on Sunday February 27 and 5pm on Friday March 4.

The westbound exit slip road will be closed between 8pm on Sunday March 6 and 5pm on Friday March 11.

Signed diversion routes will be in place which has been agreed in advance with the police and local authority.

When the eastbound exit slip road is closed traffic will be diverted further along the A64 to the junction at Brambling Fields where they will then be directed westbound on the A64 back to the Old Malton junction.

Traffic wanting to use the westbound exit slip road will be diverted off the A64 at the preceding junction, Brambling Fields, and through Norton and Malton using the B1248 Scarborough Road and the B1257 Old Malton Road / Town Street to return to the Old Malton roundabout.

Chris Dunn, National Highways' Project Manager, said: "We are making good progress on this scheme to improve the safety of people using this junction.

"To carry out the work safely and maintain access for commuters, most of the work has been carried out during the day using lane closures with a reduced speed limit in place.

"However, to complete the realignment of the two A64 slip roads they both need to be fully closed for about a week, but not at the same time. We advise road users to allow extra time for their journeys and familiarise themselves with the diversions before setting off."