E-scooters are banned from trains.

Northern has warned new e-scooter and hoverboard owners that both devices are not allowed on-board its trains or at its stations – including at Scarborough.

The train operator is reminding people of the ban, which has been in place since 2022, as the devices are popular Christmas presents.

A number of fires, caused by the lithium batteries overheating, have been reported across the country in recent years.

This resulted in several train operating companies introducing bans.

Northern said an e-bike spontaneously combusted at a station in March 2024 and the consequences could have been far more severe if it had happened on a train.

Devices which are banned include hoverboards, e-skateboards, e-unicycles, e-bikes that do not meet the electrically assisted pedal cycle (EAPC) criteria, bicycles that have been converted into e-bikes, petrol scooters and mopeds.

Anyone who attempts to bring one on board can be refused travel and told to leave the station immediately.

The ban does not apply to mobility scooters, electric wheelchairs or other aids used by people with reduced mobility.

Matt Rice, Northern’s chief operating officer, said: “We cannot allow these devices on-board our trains or at our stations due to the safety risks.

"We don’t want anyone to get caught out or be unable to continue their journey, so we are asking people to make themselves aware of rules in place.”

Details on the ban and the devices it applies to can be found on Northern's website.