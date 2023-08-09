News you can trust since 1882
East Yorkshire Buses announces revamped scenic Moors Explorer route to Flamingo Land Resort

East Yorkshire Buses has announced the return of their Moors Explorer ME1 service for summer 2023 with a brand-new route.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 9th Aug 2023, 16:56 BST- 1 min read
East Yorkshire Buses has announced the return of their Moors Explorer ME1 service for summer 2023 with a brand-new route.

The new route travels from Hessle, Hull & Beverley on Sunday’s, and bank holidays until Monday, August 28, travelling out to Pickering, Kirkbymoorside and Helmsley, as well as including a stop at Flamingo Land Resort.

The new routes will ensure there’s something for everyone, whether they prefer a quiet scenic walk in the Moors, or a theme park and zoo.

Those who wish to travel on Sunday’s can do so by hopping on board at Hessle Square (08:30), Willerby Square (08:42), Hull Interchange (09:00), Hull University (09:11), Cottingham Green (09:18) and Beverley Bus Station (09:35).

Better yet, there’s a chance to hop off and explore Pickering, Kirkbymoorside & Helmsley for a few hours before the last bus home.

Stuart Fillingham, East Yorkshire’s Head of Commercial, said: “We’ve tweaked this service this year to help families in Hull and the East Riding get more out of their travels this summer. Fabulous upper-deck views, plus a day out at Flamingo Land – what’s not to love?”

You can find out more, or plan your journey by heading to eastyorkshirebuses.co.uk, by downloading the East Yorkshire Buses app, or by heading to Hull Interchange’s Travel Centre and speaking to a member of the team.

