East Yorkshire Buses announces revamped scenic Moors Explorer route to Flamingo Land Resort

East Yorkshire Buses has announced the return of their Moors Explorer ME1 service for summer 2023 with a brand-new route.

The new route travels from Hessle, Hull & Beverley on Sunday’s, and bank holidays until Monday, August 28, travelling out to Pickering, Kirkbymoorside and Helmsley, as well as including a stop at Flamingo Land Resort.

The new routes will ensure there’s something for everyone, whether they prefer a quiet scenic walk in the Moors, or a theme park and zoo.

Those who wish to travel on Sunday’s can do so by hopping on board at Hessle Square (08:30), Willerby Square (08:42), Hull Interchange (09:00), Hull University (09:11), Cottingham Green (09:18) and Beverley Bus Station (09:35).

Better yet, there’s a chance to hop off and explore Pickering, Kirkbymoorside & Helmsley for a few hours before the last bus home.

Stuart Fillingham, East Yorkshire’s Head of Commercial, said: “We’ve tweaked this service this year to help families in Hull and the East Riding get more out of their travels this summer. Fabulous upper-deck views, plus a day out at Flamingo Land – what’s not to love?”