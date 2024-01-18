East Yorkshire Buses launches new ‘Be Safe, Be Seen’ campaign to promote safe travel during difficult winter conditions

Bus operator East Yorkshire is helping people stay visible during the dark, murky winter evenings and mornings.

Local bus operator East Yorkshire Buses have launched a new ‘Be Safe, Be Seen’ campaign, which aims to promote safe travel during the shorter days, especially in rural areas.

East Yorkshire operates local bus services in and around North and East Yorkshire, including Bridlington, Hull and Scarborough.

Starting this week, the company will be distributing road-safe snap band to passengers to help enhance visibility and safety during low-light conditions.

The road-safe reflective snap bands, designed to be worn by passengers, aim to ensure safety and visibility when waiting for the bus, particularly those commuting in early morning or evening hours.

These eye-catching accessories contribute to a safer travel experience by making passengers more visible.

Stuart Fillingham, Head of Commercial at East Yorkshire Buses, said: “We’re committed to the safety and well-being of our passengers, and these road-safe snap bands will play a crucial role in enhancing visibility and safety during rural journeys.”

Distribution of the snap bands kicked off last week at East Yorkshire Buses depots. Passengers are encouraged to hop on board, ask their drivers, and grab their own ‘Be Safe, Be Seen’ snap band. Please note these bands are subject to availability.