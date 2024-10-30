East Yorkshire Buses reveals timetable changes with aim of simplifying routes and providing additional services

By Dominic Brown
Published 30th Oct 2024, 15:07 BST
East Yorkshire Buses has announced a series of updates to its services, which are set to take effect from November 10.

In response to customer feedback, a spokesperson said the changes are designed to simplify routes and improve reliability.

The updates also include additional early evening services and increased frequencies.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Stuart Fillingham, commercial director at East Yorkshire Buses, said: “We’re excited to roll out these improvements, which directly address the feedback from our passengers.

The changes are designed to simplify routes, improve reliability and provide more frequent servicesplaceholder image
The changes are designed to simplify routes, improve reliability and provide more frequent services

“With increased service frequencies, especially in the early evening, and new connections like the 56 to Castle Hill Hospital and the brand new 44, we’re making travel more convenient and reliable.

“We’re grateful for the support from Hull City Council, East Riding of Yorkshire Council and the UK Government, which provides a springboard to make these services sustainable in the long term.

“These changes will make a real difference and encourage more people to choose bus travel.”

For the latest timetables and updates, visit the East Yorkshire Buses website.

Related topics:UK GovernmentEast Riding of Yorkshire Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice