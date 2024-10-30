East Yorkshire Buses reveals timetable changes with aim of simplifying routes and providing additional services
In response to customer feedback, a spokesperson said the changes are designed to simplify routes and improve reliability.
The updates also include additional early evening services and increased frequencies.
Stuart Fillingham, commercial director at East Yorkshire Buses, said: “We’re excited to roll out these improvements, which directly address the feedback from our passengers.
“With increased service frequencies, especially in the early evening, and new connections like the 56 to Castle Hill Hospital and the brand new 44, we’re making travel more convenient and reliable.
“We’re grateful for the support from Hull City Council, East Riding of Yorkshire Council and the UK Government, which provides a springboard to make these services sustainable in the long term.
“These changes will make a real difference and encourage more people to choose bus travel.”
For the latest timetables and updates, visit the East Yorkshire Buses website.
