Scarborough and Bridlington East Yorkshire Coaster services to return for summer 2022

The Coaster services, which are run by bus company East Yorkshire, will run up to three times an hour between Bridlington, Filey, Scarborough and the coast’s holiday villages from March 5 until October 30.

There will be a new route for the Service 13 that includes the seafront, so passengers can hop off the bus and explore Scarborough South Bay.

Additionally, from April, passengers will be able to board a Beachcomber open top bus and experience the seafront from Sea Life to the Spa.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An East Yorkshire Coaster bus in Scarborough.

The services will feature high-spec buses with free Wi-Fi, USB chargers, next stop announcements and luxury seating onboard.

Ben Gilligan, East Yorkshire’s Area Director, said: “We’re delighted to see the return of our Coaster services between Scarborough and Bridlington.

"We know that the coast is a popular destination with tourists and are looking forward to a successful season helping people enjoy the best of the British summer now that we’re all returning to normality.”

As well as being able to travel using the conventional single and return fares, passengers will be able to get a Coaster ticket which will allow unlimited travel on all East Yorkshire Coaster services, local buses in Bridlington and Scarborough and our open top Beachcomber services when they begin in April.

Day Coaster tickets are just £10.50, and for passengers who’ll be travelling throughout the week, seven-day tickets can be purchased for £41.

Additionally, families who find themselves travelling on Coaster services over the week can get a great deal with the Family 7-day ticket, which allows up to two adults and two children seven days of travel for just £55.70.

Tickets can be purchased either in person upon boarding, or on the East Yorkshire Buses app.