East Yorkshire festive bus times in Scarborough and east coast revealed

East Yorkshire has released the details of its festive bus service times.

From Monday, December 23 to Saturday, January 4, on non-bank holidays, buses will run to normal Saturday timetables on most routes, with some services following a special timetable. A spokesperson said: “Skip the stress of traffic and parking this festive season and travel with East Yorkshire Buses.

"While we can't detail every bus time here, we’ve compiled a list to guide you on when to hop on board. For a comprehensive schedule, please visit the East Yorkshire Buses website.”

The services are as follows:

Monday, December 23 – Buses will run to normal Saturday timetables on most routes, with some services following a special timetable.

Tuesday, December 24 – Buses will run to normal Saturday timetables on most routes, with some services following a special timetable and early finishes between 7pm and 8pm.

Wednesday, December 25 – No services will run on Christmas Day.

Thursday, December 26 – No services will run on Boxing Day.

Friday, December 27 – Buses will run to normal Saturday timetables on most routes, with some services following a special timetable.

Saturday, December 28 – Buses will run to normal Saturday timetables on most routes, with some services following a special timetable.

Sunday, December 29 – Standard Sunday service will run on most routes.

Monday, December 30 – Buses will run to normal Saturday timetables on most routes, with some services following a special timetable.

Tuesday, December 31 – Buses will run to normal Saturday timetables on most routes, with some services following a special timetable and early finishes between 7pm and 8pm.

Wednesday, January 1 – No services will run on New Year’s Day.

Thursday, January 2 – Buses will run to normal Saturday timetables on most routes, with some services following a special timetable.

Friday, January 3 – Buses will run to normal Saturday timetables on most routes, with some services following a special timetable.

Saturday, January 4 – Buses will run to normal Saturday timetables on most routes, with some services following a special timetable.

Sunday, January 5 – Normal Sunday service resumes.