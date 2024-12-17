East Yorkshire festive bus times in Scarborough and east coast revealed
From Monday, December 23 to Saturday, January 4, on non-bank holidays, buses will run to normal Saturday timetables on most routes, with some services following a special timetable. A spokesperson said: “Skip the stress of traffic and parking this festive season and travel with East Yorkshire Buses.
"While we can't detail every bus time here, we’ve compiled a list to guide you on when to hop on board. For a comprehensive schedule, please visit the East Yorkshire Buses website.”
The services are as follows:
Monday, December 23 – Buses will run to normal Saturday timetables on most routes, with some services following a special timetable.
Tuesday, December 24 – Buses will run to normal Saturday timetables on most routes, with some services following a special timetable and early finishes between 7pm and 8pm.
Wednesday, December 25 – No services will run on Christmas Day.
Thursday, December 26 – No services will run on Boxing Day.
Friday, December 27 – Buses will run to normal Saturday timetables on most routes, with some services following a special timetable.
Saturday, December 28 – Buses will run to normal Saturday timetables on most routes, with some services following a special timetable.
Sunday, December 29 – Standard Sunday service will run on most routes.
Monday, December 30 – Buses will run to normal Saturday timetables on most routes, with some services following a special timetable.
Tuesday, December 31 – Buses will run to normal Saturday timetables on most routes, with some services following a special timetable and early finishes between 7pm and 8pm.
Wednesday, January 1 – No services will run on New Year’s Day.
Thursday, January 2 – Buses will run to normal Saturday timetables on most routes, with some services following a special timetable.
Friday, January 3 – Buses will run to normal Saturday timetables on most routes, with some services following a special timetable.
Saturday, January 4 – Buses will run to normal Saturday timetables on most routes, with some services following a special timetable.
Sunday, January 5 – Normal Sunday service resumes.
