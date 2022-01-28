East Yorkshire MP Sir Greg Knight supporting calls for independent fuel price watchdog

East Yorkshire’s MP Sir Greg Knight.

Figures just released by the RAC Foundation show that fuel retailers are slapping a further 16p per litre on top of the wholesale price of fuel rather than the normally accepted 6p margin.

Sir Greg said: “During the pandemic many people have struggled with the cost of living and it is just not acceptable for this kind of opportunistic profiteering to be taking place.

“People in rural areas such as East Yorkshire rely on the car to get to work, get children to school and for much of their shopping.