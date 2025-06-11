East Riding of Yorkshire Council is asking residents for their views over the condition of roads.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council is asking residents for their views over the condition of roads, footpaths, and the quality of cycling facilities in the area – and highways and transport services.

A questionnaire is being sent to a minimum random sample of at least 3,300 residents, followed by a reminder.

The council is one of 111 Local Authorities to sign up to the standardised survey, which asks members of the public the same questions, whether they live in East London, East Cheshire or the East Riding of Yorkshire.

Any residents that receive a copy of the survey are being urged to take part with the local and national results will be published in late October.

The survey, being run for the 18th year, is the largest collaboration between local authorities and offers the opportunity to compare results, share in best practice and identify further opportunities to work together in the future.

Residents that receive the questionnaire can complete the survey online, via a short link printed on the front of the document, or by returning the questionnaire via post.

The results will enable ERYC to find out residents’ views of highway services and are one of several ways that the council can assess how it is performing. It provides the public an opportunity to say which services they think the council should prioritise and improve.

Councillor Paul West, East Riding of Yorkshire Council cabinet member for environment and transport said: “This is a great opportunity for residents to have their say on their experiences of highways and transport in our area. We urge everyone who receives a questionnaire to complete and return it, so we can work together to deliver the best possible services.”