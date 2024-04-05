Train operators TransPennine, Northern, LNER and CrossCountry have all announced that industrial action will disrupt services throughout the weekend.

This weekend, the last few days of the Easter half-term, is set to be full of disruptions to travel due to industrial action that will affect the entire Yorkshire coast.

Drivers from the Associated Society of Locomotive Engineers and Firemen (ASLEF) union are set to take strike action in April- If you are travelling this weekend, here is what you need to know:

Friday and the weekend:

CrossCountry services will still run today (Friday, April 5), however they will be running on Saturday April 6. Expect services to be extremely busy and possibly delayed.

TPE and Northern services will not run at all on Saturday April 6. Their services will be running on Friday but delays and busy trains should be expected.

Further action:

There will also be action short of a strike by ASLEF between Monday April 8 and Tuesday April 9, which is expected to cause disruption to train services. CrossCountry, TPE and Northern trains will be running but delays, short notice changes and busy services are expected.

Train Operator’s comments:

A spokesperson for Northern has said: “If travelling with Northern, or connecting onto other services across the country, check before you travel as industrial action may affect multiple parts of your journey.

“Some Northern services are expected to be very busy on routes shared with other train operators.

“Between April 4-9 (during 'action short of strike'), we expect some late notice cancellations to services, particularly the first and last services of the day. Please check before travelling, as close to the time as possible.”

Kathryn O’Brien, Customer Experience & Transformation Director at TPE, said: “Unfortunately, strike action will once again, cause disruption to our services, as well as those across the country.

“Sadly, we won’t be able to run any trains at all on Saturday April 6, and some services will be affected this week by further industrial action.”

“We expect the action short of a strike to cause some disruption, delays and short-notice cancellations. I would advise customers to check very carefully before they travel and to allow extra time for any journeys.

“We’re extremely sorry for the impact this action will have for our customers and will do all we can to keep as many people on the move as possible.”

Richard Morris, CrossCountry's Service Delivery Director, said: "We’re sorry to customers impacted by this latest round of industrial action.

“While we’re working hard to run as many services as possible over these days, there is likely to be significant disruption for people planning to travel – especially on Saturday April 6.

“I’d ask those planning to travel to check their journey in advance, as well as on the day. Customers can visit the CrossCountry website or National Rail Enquiries for the latest travel information.”

Visit https://www.northernrailway.co.uk/travel/strikes for more information on Northern services.

Visit https://www.tpexpress.co.uk/travel-updates/strike-action for more information on TPE services.