Electric-bodied gritters ready to take to the roads as Met Office issue severe weather warning for tonight

Electric bodied gritters introduced in North Yorkshire

The vehicles have an anticipated fuel saving of up to 20 per cent compared to standard, diesel-powered gritters.

The gritting bodies which deploy the salt will run on an electric battery that can charge in just over 30 minutes. The battery will be able to do multiple runs before needing to be recharged.

The task to keep the 5,753-mile network of roads across North Yorkshire, which is England’s largest county, safe and open during the winter months is a mammoth undertaking each year.

“The electric-bodied gritters are a first for the council’s winter service delivery,” said North Yorkshire County Council’s executive member for highways and transportation, Cllr Keane Duncan. “Innovation is high on our agenda and it is another way we are showing our commitment to achieving net carbon neutrality by 2030.

“The two gritters don’t have any hydraulics which mean there’s less chance of mechanical failure. This increased reliability is vital when we are against the clock trying to deliver the best winter service that we can.”

Ross Bullerwell, managing director of NY Highways, said: “Winter maintenance is one of the most important services that we provide to the communities of North Yorkshire and its network of almost 5,800 miles of road.

With milder weather in October and November, minimal action was needed on our roads network with road surface temperatures staying above +1 degrees C – until now.

That has changed, with National Highways’ comprehensive forecasting services indicating road surfaces are at risk of developing ice in certain regions today – triggering the need for gritter drivers in numerous areas to conduct their first salt spreading runs of the season.

Darren Clark, Severe Weather Resilience Manager at National Highways, said:

“We manage a huge roads network nationwide – with over 4,500 miles of motorways and A-roads.

“National Highways is committed to treating every road which needs to be treated – whenever it is needed.”

These vehicles are based at 128 depots nationwide with a stockpile of around 280,000 tonnes of salt for the autumn and winter season. There are two new depots in this total – one at Malton, on the A64 and one at Newport on the A63, both in Yorkshire.

Essential advice for motorists this winter season

Stick to the main roads where you can and only travel if necessary.

Slow down – it can take 10 times longer to stop in icy conditions.

Use a high gear – this will help avoid wheel spin.

Accelerate gently, using low revs. You may need to take off in second gear to avoid skidding.

You may need up to 10 times the normal gap between your car and the car in front.

Try not to brake suddenly – it may lock up your wheels and you could skid further.

Be extra cautious at road junctions where road markings may not be visible.

Look out for gritters spreading salt or using snow ploughs, and only overtake if it's safe to do so.

Travel information can be found by visiting National Highways’ Travel updates page, and by following @highwaysyorks on Twitter or calling the National Highways Customer Contact Centre on 0300 123 5000.