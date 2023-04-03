News you can trust since 1882
End of the line for ‘wasted train tickets’ - Northern customers on even the cheapest fares can now swap tickets if their plans change

People travelling on ‘Advance Purchase’ tickets with Northern can now benefit from greater 'on the day' flexibility if their plans change.

By Louise Perrin
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 10:04 BST- 2 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 10:04 BST

Northern has teamed up with revolutionary rail ticketing app, Seatfrog, to offer customers the opportunity to swap their ticket to another train on the same day.

This game-changing feature massively reduces the barriers to changing trains, making it easy for passengers to swap their tickets from just £2.50, through the Seatfrog app in just a few taps.

It marks a huge shift for the use of ‘Advance Purchase’ tickets, which until now, once purchased, were only valid on one service.

Train customers will now be able to change their tickets up to 10 minutes before departure
Customers with an ‘Advance Purchase’ ticket who need to swap to another service should visit: https://trainswap.seatfrog.com.

Mark Powles, commercial and customer director at Northern, said: “Railcard discounts aside, ‘Advance Purchase’ tickets offer the cheapest fares on our network.

But with those low prices came strict restrictions on travel dates and times.

“As such, we know some customers that had ‘Advance Purchase’ tickets were frustrated when their plans changed but they couldn’t easily change their train ticket."

Seatfrog has already made waves in the rail industry with its simple and passenger-friendly tech and the partnership with Northern comes at a perfect time with the Easter holidays starting this week.

Northern customers can now organise their travel plans safe in the knowledge that it won’t cost the earth to make any last minute tweaks to their itinerary.

Using Seatfrog, Northern customers are able to change their ‘Advance Purchase’ ticket starting from one day before their original departure date, up until just 10 mins before their original train is due to leave the station.

Iain Griffin, co-founder of Seatfrog, said: “Two thirds of the 1.8 billion train tickets purchased every year are advanced tickets which cost less, but lock passengers into rigid travel plans with no wiggle room.

"We know life doesn’t work to a set timetable and from today Northern passengers will no longer have to miss out on unplanned life moments because of ticket restrictions."

Northern is the second largest train operator in the UK, with 2,500 services a day to more than 500 stations across the North of England.

