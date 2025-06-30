“Every year too many people are hurt or killed on our region’s roads": First ever fixed speed camera in North Yorkshire to be installed near Scarborough

As part of a three-month trial, the camera will be located on the A64 Sherburn High Street and be in use from Tuesday July 1.

As part of a three-month trial, the camera will be located on the A64 Sherburn High Street and be in use from Tuesday July 1. The first of its kind in North Yorkshire, it’s being tested to see if it helps slow down motorists and reduces the number of serious and fatal collisions on the route.

Following a review of collision statistics and data from mobile safety camera vehicles from across the county, it has concluded that Sherburn would be an effective location for the fixed speed camera trial.

Excessive or inappropriate speed is a common factor in many collisions and is one of the fatal five offences alongside careless driving, drink and drug driving, not wearing a seatbelt and using a mobile phone while driving. The camera will be in use 24/7 for three months to enforce the 30mph speed limit on the road with a view to making the village safer for the local community and other motorists.

Head of Specialist Operations, Superintendent Mick Roffe from North Yorkshire Police.

Anyone caught speeding could receive a Notice of Intended Prosecution from North Yorkshire Police and face a range of sanctions starting with the National Speed Awareness Course if they are eligible. If not, they may be offered a £100 fine and three points on their licence, or they could be referred to court.

Historically North Yorkshire Police have utilised mobile cameras to enforce speed limits as well as other motoring offences across the county. The trial of the fixed camera is not with a view to replacing the mobile vans which will continue to be strategically positioned on high harm routes.

Head of Specialist Operations, Superintendent Mick Roffe from North Yorkshire Police said: “Speeding is often a key factor in collisions, and we continue to look at the effectiveness of new methods to enforce speed limits on North Yorkshire’s roads.

“The fact that we are promoting the exact location of this camera shows that this isn’t about a quick way to generate money, it’s about enforcing the 30mph limit on a route which has historically seen several serious and fatal collisions.

“We will be monitoring the data closely and looking at what impact the camera has on reducing speed as well as the number of serious and fatal collisions on the A64 in Sherburn. The outcome of this trial will help shape our plans for speed enforcement in the county over the coming years”.

Mayor of York and North Yorkshire, David Skaith said: “Every year too many people are hurt or killed on our region’s roads. One death on our roads is one too many.

“With North Yorkshire Police and the York and North Yorkshire Road Safety Partnership, we are working together to deliver safer streets for everyone. However you get around our region, we’re determined to make our roads safer for everyone.

A spokesperson from Sherburn Parish Council said: "Now that the camera is in place and due to be activated, the Parish Council hope, as we are sure others do, that this new camera will improve road safety in the village, encouraging drivers to maintain the speed limit, not only along the A64 but when driving through Sherburn village as well.”