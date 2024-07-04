Excited Cubs take a special trip to Bridlington to learn about rail safety and earn coveted badge
The Yorkshire Coast Community Rail Partnership (YCCRP) took a group of cubs and their leaders from Driffield on a rail safety trip to Bridlington recently.
At Bridlington station, they were greeted by YCCRP volunteers and were given a talk on safe station and train usage by Transpennine Express Train driver.
The cubs then had questions and answer time with YCCRP volunteer Ben and Rail Officer Rachel.
Rachel also gave a demonstration of the YCCRP’s new rail user mobile app – Traxplorer which the children were very interested in.
Traxplorer is available to download for free and is designed to make journeys on the Hull to Scarborough line more fun and interesting.
On arrival back at Driffield station all the children were given Arlo rail safety books by the YCCRP.
This fun trip to Bridlington helped the children achieve their platforms for change badge.
YCCRP Rail Officer Rachel Osborne said “Rail safety is a year round issue that we constantly raise awareness of and it was good to join with others in a concentrated effort to bring it to the forefront of people's minds last week.
"We are proud of ourselves that we managed to educate around 100 children on safety issues around the railway as well as giving them an enjoyable experience.
"Hopefully, they will remember what they have learned and apply it to the rest of their lives and tell their friends and families about it”.
