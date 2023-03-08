News you can trust since 1882
Exciting new update installed at Bempton Railway Station near Bridlington to help visually impaired passengers

A new customer information display screen has been installed at Bempton Railway Station.

By Claudia Bowes
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 8th Mar 2023, 4:15pm

The screen features white LEDs which can be seen from a further distance while the higher colour contrast also makes it more accessible for passengers with some visual impairments.

Train information is displayed in a clear, easy to read format and will be more informative when trains are delayed. Safety messages will also be shown.

It is one of 230 new screens at 93 stations across the Northern network.

Bempton Railway Station has a new customer display screen, so that information will be clearer for passengers with visual impairments
Mark Powles, commercial and customer director at Northern, said: “We are investing £14 million over the next five years to bring better and clearer information to our customers.

"Our new screens are more accessible and will make journeys easier for everyone.”

