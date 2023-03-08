The screen features white LEDs which can be seen from a further distance while the higher colour contrast also makes it more accessible for passengers with some visual impairments.

Train information is displayed in a clear, easy to read format and will be more informative when trains are delayed. Safety messages will also be shown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is one of 230 new screens at 93 stations across the Northern network.

Bempton Railway Station has a new customer display screen, so that information will be clearer for passengers with visual impairments

Mark Powles, commercial and customer director at Northern, said: “We are investing £14 million over the next five years to bring better and clearer information to our customers.

"Our new screens are more accessible and will make journeys easier for everyone.”

Advertisement Hide Ad