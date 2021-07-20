Passengers will be encouraged to wear a face mask on public transport following 'Freedom Day'.

From Monday July 19 almost all coronavirus restrictions in England have been eased.

There is now no limit on how many people can meet together, table service is no longer mandatory in pubs and restaurants and nightclubs have been allowed to reopen.

Wearing masks is no longer a legal requirement but guidance published by the government says it "expects and recommends that people continue to wear a face covering in crowded, enclosed spaces".

Public transport operators have now set out updated guidance now that Covid-19 rules have been scrapped.

Here is the updated mask guidance for buses and trains in Scarborough.

TransPennine Express

A spokesperson for TransPennine Express said: "In line with the national Rail Delivery Group guidance, we are asking customers to wear a mask in crowded spaces on trains and on stations out of respect to others. Please be considerate of other customers and our colleagues.

"To protect our customers and staff, we have greatly increased cleaning on board our trains and at our stations particularly focusing on cleaning those areas that customers and colleagues are more likely to touch, such as handrails, door buttons, tables, arm rests, toilets and ticket vending machines."

Northern

A spokesperson for Northern said: “From Monday 19 July, out of consideration for others, we’re asking everyone who is able to do so to continue wearing a face covering when on our trains and at our stations.

“We want everyone travelling with Northern to feel comfortable and confident on our network and have listened to our staff and customers regarding face coverings.

“We’re also taking extra care to ensure our trains and stations are as clean as possible.

“We’ve got more than 600 dedicated cleaning staff working on trains and at stations, with a particular focus on touch points (tables, buttons and toilets). Our trains are cleaned regularly through the day and are given a full clean at the end of service each night.”

East Yorkshire Buses

Passengers on East Yorkshire Buses are being urged to continue wearing face-coverings following the lifting of restrictions

The company said they do not have the power to refuse passengers travel if they do not wear a mask as it is no longer a legal requirement.