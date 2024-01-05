Final call for £1 train tickets as Northern’s ‘Flash Sale’ closes at 6pm

Northern’s ‘Flash Sale’ closes at 6pm today (Friday, 5 January 2024) and there are still a number of journeys across the North of England with tickets from just £1 up for grabs.

For the full list of available routes, use the ‘Low Fare Finder’ tool at: www.northernrailway.co.uk/sale.

Tickets are available until 6pm today, Friday, January 5.

‘Flash Sale’ tickets are valid for travel between Wednesday, January 10 and Friday, March 1 and must be booked at least seven days in advance of travel.

Mark Powles, commercial and customer director at Northern, said: “As another ‘Flash Sale’ draws to a close, we’re delighted to have given millions of customers across the North of England the chance to make the moments that matter happen.”

Journeys that have been amongst the most popular with 'Flash Sale' customers are:

In the North West: Sheffield to Manchester Piccadilly; Blackburn to Manchester Victoria; and Manchester Piccadilly to Chester.

In the North East: Middlesbrough to Whitby; Hexham to Newcastle; and Newcastle to Middlesbrough.

Across Yorkshire: Hull to Leeds; Leeds to York; and Scarborough to Hull.