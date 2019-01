Flamborough Lifeboat launched just after 12.10pm today after reports of a vulnerable man in danger at Sewerby.

Coastguards from Bridlington made their way down the cliff and into 'a position of danger'.

Due to the seriousness of the situation the Officer In Charge initiated an immediate cliff rescue and lowered a technician to the casualty. The casualty was placed into a rescue strop and recovered to the cliff top.