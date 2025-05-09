A scheme enabling care leavers to receive free bus travel in this area will continue thanks to new funding from East Riding of Yorkshire Council and Hull City Council.

After initially being introduced in September 2024, the Young Person’s Freedom Pass, an initiative between the two local authorities and the region’s bus operators – East Yorkshire Buses and Stagecoach East Midlands – has been extended until March 2026 using Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP) funding from the Department for Transport (DfT).

During an original six-month pilot, 187 young people signed up for the scheme and will now continue to benefit from the pass. Both authorities will also reach out to those remaining young people leaving local authority care and residing in the East Riding and Hull who are eligible for the scheme to encourage further take up.

The pass allows the holder to travel, free of charge, on local bus services operated by East Yorkshire Buses and Stagecoach East Midlands.

Councillor Paul West, cabinet member for environment and transport at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “We are delighted to be able to carry on with this important scheme to help our care leavers thanks to the Department for Transport funding and to the partnership with these two bus companies.

“So many of our care leavers have already benefited from this free travel pass to get to where they need to go in their lives, and we hope many others will to.”

Ben Gilligan, managing director of East Yorkshire Buses, said: “We have been really pleased with the take up of the Freedom Pass and recognise that this makes a big difference in supporting young care leavers to access new opportunities. The continued funding will allow this good work to be retained, and we look forward to building on this in the months to come.”