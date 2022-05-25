Full list of the Scarborough and Whitby roads where surface dressing works will be carried out

North Yorkshire County Council’s surface dressing programme is now under way and continues into the summer.
Roads around Scarborough and Whitby are scheduled to be done in June.
Here's the list:
Stainsacre Lane, Stainsacre
Summerfield Lane, Stainsacre
Back Lane, Low Hawsker
Hall Farm Road, Low Hawsker
Raikes Ln, Sneatonthorpe
Stainsacre Lane to Raikes Lane
Sneatonthorpe Lane
A171 Scaling Dam Farm to High Street
A174 Ellerby, East Barnby
A171 Stainsacre Lane, Stainacre
Danby Dale to Castleton
The Carrs, Ruswarp
Station Rd, Robin Hood’s Bay
Broxa Ln, Hackness
Eastgate, Seamer
Stoney Haggs Rd, Seamer
Westway, Eastfield
Eastway, Eastfield
Killerby Lodge Fm to PH Lebberston
Main St, Cayton
A169 Breckon Howe to Ellerbeck Bridge
Hunmaby Ind Est
Hunmanby Rd to Goslin Slack
Newton Mulgrave
Ridge Lane / Mars Lane, Scaling
Beacon Way, Sneaton
U2340 Golden Grove
Burtree Lane to Plum Tree Farm, Danby Head
Tofts Lane to North End Farm, Danby Head
Surface dressing is a quick, efficient and cost-effective way of maintaining skid-resistant and waterproof road surfaces.
It helps to prevent deterioration, extends the life of the road and restores a uniform appearance.
The process involves spraying the surface with bitumen, then spreading stone chippings on top and rolling these into the bitumen.
Once the bitumen has set, the road is swept to remove any loose chippings.
This year’s programme, which will cover about 200 miles, will be the first delivered by NY Highways, the roads maintenance company created by the county council last year.
NY Highways has employed a new contractor, Kiely Bros.
The contractor will put up signage at each location before work starts to alert residents and drivers.
Barrie Mason, Assistant Director Highways and Transportation, said: “The contractor carries out the work quickly, and the programme can be affected by weather.
"This can makes communicating exact dates challenging, so we urge residents to check the advance site signage regularly.
"The contractor will amend this to highlight any change in the schedule."
Drivers are advised to heed the temporary speed limit put in place while the new surface stabilises to prevent damage to their own vehicle and those of other road users.
Visit www.northyorks.gov.uk/surface-dressing for more information.