Full list of the Scarborough and Whitby roads where surface dressing works will be carried out

North Yorkshire County Council’s surface dressing programme is now under way and continues into the summer.

Roads around Scarborough and Whitby are scheduled to be done in June.

Here's the list:

Road surface dressing is on the way to the Yorkshire coast.

Stainsacre Lane, Stainsacre

Summerfield Lane, Stainsacre

Back Lane, Low Hawsker

Hall Farm Road, Low Hawsker

Raikes Ln, Sneatonthorpe

Stainsacre Lane to Raikes Lane

Sneatonthorpe Lane

A171 Scaling Dam Farm to High Street

A174 Ellerby, East Barnby

A171 Stainsacre Lane, Stainacre

Danby Dale to Castleton

The Carrs, Ruswarp

Station Rd, Robin Hood’s Bay

Broxa Ln, Hackness

Eastgate, Seamer

Stoney Haggs Rd, Seamer

Westway, Eastfield

Eastway, Eastfield

Killerby Lodge Fm to PH Lebberston

Main St, Cayton

A169 Breckon Howe to Ellerbeck Bridge

Hunmaby Ind Est

Hunmanby Rd to Goslin Slack

Newton Mulgrave

Ridge Lane / Mars Lane, Scaling

Beacon Way, Sneaton

U2340 Golden Grove

Burtree Lane to Plum Tree Farm, Danby Head

Tofts Lane to North End Farm, Danby Head

Surface dressing is a quick, efficient and cost-effective way of maintaining skid-resistant and waterproof road surfaces.

It helps to prevent deterioration, extends the life of the road and restores a uniform appearance.

The process involves spraying the surface with bitumen, then spreading stone chippings on top and rolling these into the bitumen.

Once the bitumen has set, the road is swept to remove any loose chippings.

This year’s programme, which will cover about 200 miles, will be the first delivered by NY Highways, the roads maintenance company created by the county council last year.

NY Highways has employed a new contractor, Kiely Bros.

The contractor will put up signage at each location before work starts to alert residents and drivers.

Barrie Mason, Assistant Director Highways and Transportation, said: “The contractor carries out the work quickly, and the programme can be affected by weather.

"This can makes communicating exact dates challenging, so we urge residents to check the advance site signage regularly.

"The contractor will amend this to highlight any change in the schedule."

Drivers are advised to heed the temporary speed limit put in place while the new surface stabilises to prevent damage to their own vehicle and those of other road users.