News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Further misery for rail commuters across north of England with two more days of strike action

Northern will be unable to operate any services on two dates next week as a result of the latest strike action by the ASLEF and RMT unions.

By Duncan Atkins
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 25th Jan 2023, 2:06pm

The train operator has described the situation a “fresh disappointment” for customers.

ASLEF and RMT members employed in the role of train drivers will strike on Wednesday February 1 and Friday February 3, bringing all Northern services across the region to a halt.

Hide Ad

Since the last industrial action came to an end in early January, Northern has been operating its new ‘December 22’ timetable - which brought with it extra services across its network and has seen cancellations reduced for both on the day and planned cancellations.

A Northern train approaches the station.
Most Popular

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, apologies and said: “Our new timetable, which is fully resourced and agreed with the trade unions, was designed to give our operations an increased resilience – and in the first few weeks of it operating, early signs are suggesting it is doing just that.”

EnglandAslefRMT