Further misery for rail commuters across north of England with two more days of strike action

The train operator has described the situation a “fresh disappointment” for customers.

ASLEF and RMT members employed in the role of train drivers will strike on Wednesday February 1 and Friday February 3, bringing all Northern services across the region to a halt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since the last industrial action came to an end in early January, Northern has been operating its new ‘December 22’ timetable - which brought with it extra services across its network and has seen cancellations reduced for both on the day and planned cancellations.

A Northern train approaches the station.