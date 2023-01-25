Further misery for rail commuters across north of England with two more days of strike action
Northern will be unable to operate any services on two dates next week as a result of the latest strike action by the ASLEF and RMT unions.
The train operator has described the situation a “fresh disappointment” for customers.
ASLEF and RMT members employed in the role of train drivers will strike on Wednesday February 1 and Friday February 3, bringing all Northern services across the region to a halt.
Since the last industrial action came to an end in early January, Northern has been operating its new ‘December 22’ timetable - which brought with it extra services across its network and has seen cancellations reduced for both on the day and planned cancellations.
Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, apologies and said: “Our new timetable, which is fully resourced and agreed with the trade unions, was designed to give our operations an increased resilience – and in the first few weeks of it operating, early signs are suggesting it is doing just that.”