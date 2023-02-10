Goathland restaurant The Homestead Kitchen supports under-threat Coastliner service with special offer

The Homestead Kitchen, Goathland, owners Peter Neville and Cecily Fearnley. picture: James Hardisty.

Anyone who goes for lunch at the restaurant and uses the Coastliner bus as their mode of transport, will get 10% off their bill.

This ties in with the Coastliner’s £2 for all fares offer throughout February and March.

Just show your bus ticket when paying at the Homestead Kitchen.

Cecily Fearnley, who runs the business with her partner Peter Neville, said: “As a child growing up rurally, my mum didn’t drive and my dad was often away working, I spent many an hour on this bus, visiting friends and even using it as a way to get home from school.

"While it was quite limited with the timings, it was an absolute lifeline for me and it continues to be for many people.