Have your say: Residents in and around Bridlington invited to speak their mind about road safety in the area

Residents in the Bridlington area are being given the chance to air their views on road safety across the region.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 25th Jan 2024, 13:18 GMT
Safer Roads Humber, the road safety partnership, is hoping people will fill in a short survey covering road safety and possible actions that could be taken to improve drivers’ welfare.Safer Roads Humber, the road safety partnership, is hoping people will fill in a short survey covering road safety and possible actions that could be taken to improve drivers’ welfare.
The short questionnaire is designed to discover the views of local residents and road users, and all responses are anonymous.

The Safer Roads Humber partnership includes Humberside Police, East Riding of Yorkshire Council, Hull City Council, North East Lincolnshire Council, North Lincolnshire Council, National Highways, and Humberside Fire and Rescue Service.

A spokesperson said: “We are inviting members of the public who live, work or travel in the region to give us your views on road safety.”

Go to https://s-url.co/mXENAA to take part in the short survey.

