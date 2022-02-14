High Street in Bempton to be closed for water supply work in March
A road in Bempton will be closed for three days so a new water supply can be installed.
An order stopping traffic proceeding along part of High Street between house numbers 79 and 83 will be implemented on Tuesday, March 1.
The Road Traffic Regulation Act order is valid for 18 months, but it is anticipated the work will be completed within three days.
The road closure is necessary to enable the works to be carried out in a manner consistent with ensuring the safety of the public.
The diversion route for people affected by the work will be signed at the time of closure.
The road will be closed to all traffic but access will be maintained for emergency vehicles, residents, and pedestrians.