Huge discounts available on children's rail tickets for Spring Term across North Yorkshire
The train operator Northern works with over 185 secondary schools and university technical colleges to offer the discount through its Under 16 Education Season Ticket scheme.
Tickets bought via the scheme provide unlimited travel for students between any two stations on the Northern network seven days a week – which means they can be used for travel at weekends and during the school holidays too.
The closing date for sales for the spring term is Friday, January 12.
For more information and details of how to apply, visit: www.northernrailway.co.uk/tickets/educational-season.
Mark Powles, commercial and customer director at Northern, said: “We have a long-running campaign to encourage students to switch their commute from road to rail - and what better incentive than to lock-in a price now worth up to 75%-off the cost they would otherwise pay on journeys for the rest of the spring term.”
In 2023, Northern released a heatmap highlighting which counties across the North of England have the most students commuting by rail.
Northern is the second largest train operator in the UK, with 2,500 services a day to more than 500 stations across the North of England.