Humberside Police warning to drivers over adverse conditions caused by Storm Eunice

Waves hit Hornsea's seafront. Humberside Police officers have issue a warning to motorists as Storm Eunice heads to the East Riding area today (Friday, February 18).

A police spokesperson, via Facebook, said: “If you are driving today please allow extra time for your journey due to adverse weather, standing water in the roads and high winds in the East Yorkshire area.”

Meanwhile, HM Coastguard has issued a plea for people to stay away from the coast as Storm Eunice hits the UK.

There have been multiple reports of people at the waterline taking pictures of the waves, and even of families standing by the surf line with their children.

HM Coastguard tactical commander Ben Hambling said: “The reports we are receiving are absolutely terrifying. In these conditions all it takes is one wave.

“A dramatic photograph or selfie is not worth risking your life for and those who are going to the coast to take pictures are also putting our teams at risk.

“We are urging people in the strongest possible terms to stay away from the coast.”