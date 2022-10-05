Impending strike by Unite union sparks changes to Bridlington park and ride service

East Riding of Yorkshire Council said it has been made aware of proposed strike action by the Unite union on Stagecoach buses in this area.

The council said it has been made aware of proposed strike action by the Unite union on Stagecoach buses in this area.

This action would mean the Bridlington Park and Ride bus service, which is operated by Stagecoach on behalf of the council, would be unable to run.

The service normally operates at weekends only at this time of the year, and daily during the October half term holiday (October 22 to 30).

A council spokesperson said: “We are planning to reinstate land train service from the Park and Ride car park to Bridlington Spa, which ceased operating for the season on Friday, September 30.

“This service will run at weekends until the last day of its scheduled season: Sunday, 30 October, unless the industrial dispute is resolved before that date, and will run daily during the school holiday week.

“The land train service will run between 10.30 am and 4pm.

“In addition, visitors to Bridlington are reminded that the other land train service between East Riding Leisure Bridlington and Sewerby Hall and Gardens also runs daily until Friday, October 30.