Train operator, Northern, has teamed-up with Decorum Vending to install 79 new vending machines across its network, offering customers a choice of top-quality, well-known brands.

51 different stations have been chosen for the new vending machine scheme, including Bridlington and Beverley..

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new vending machines offer a range of products, including low-sugar and healthy alternatives for customers who want to grab a snack ‘on the go’ whilst travelling across the North of England.

Bridlington train station has been chosen to receive brand new eco-friendly vending machines.

The machines are all cash-free, which helps deter vandalism and means customers can purchase items contactless via their bank card or smart phone.

Northern’s decision to partner with Decorum was led by the vending operator’s commitment to sustainability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their vending machines operate using low energy technology, they use considered waste disposal and they are soon to introduce a hybrid fleet of maintenance vehicles.

The new vending machines have been well received, with machines in Manchester stations becoming some of the most popular in operation by Decorum.

Mark Powles, commercial and customer director at Northern, said: “We have worked closely with Decorum to offer our customers the optimum mix of products to suit all tastes.

“These new machines form an important part of our work to improve the customer experience for our passengers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad