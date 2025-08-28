The A171 remains closed due to continued moorland fires - photo Richard Ponter

The A171 Whitby to Scarborough Road remains closed as fire fighting efforts continue on Langdale Moor.

The A171 from Scarborough to Whitby remains closed on Thursday morning, along with a number of other roads in the area.

At a press briefing on Wednesday afternoon, Karl Battersby, Corporate Director for Environment at North Yorkshire Council said: “We’ve put in place a number of road closures to make sure that the public are safe, but primarily to make sure that the fire service can deal with the incident most effectively.

“We recognise that the A171 is an important strategic link and we apologise for this, but public safety is our number one priority.

“We ask you to respect the fact the road is closed - we are doing so for your safety.

“The A171 will not open until it is safe to do so - Once it is safe to do so, we will need to do an inspection of the road where there has been some localised damage caused by plant and equipment which is unavoidable.

“We will have to make sure that we inspect it and do any necessary repairs before we reopen the road, but we want to do that in as timely manner as possible because we realise the significant disruption it causes having it closed.”

North Yorkshire Council’s Facebook page detailed the following list of road closures at 9am on Thursday morning:

• A171 Robin Hoods Bay turn to Cloughton - (C219 Sledgates to C77 Newlands Road)

• A171 Summerfield Lane to Fern Farm, Hawsker

• B1416 Sneatonthorpe (Dean Hall Brow to A171)

• C78 Public House to Ruskin Lodge, Harwood Dale

• C206 Gowland Lane, Cloughton

• C224 Moorgate, Littlebeck (A169 to U2335 Lousy Hill Lane)

• U2335 Lousy Hill Lane, Littlebeck

• U2346 Raikes Lane, Sneatonthorpe

• U2349 Road from High Normanby to Whitby to Scarborough Road, Hign Normanby

• C78 Gainforth Wath Road, Staintondale

• C85 Bridge Home Lane to Evan Howe Pond, Fylingthorpe

• C219 Sled Gates to Latter Gate Hills, Fylingthorpe

• U2413 Stoupe Brow to Stoup Bank Farm, Fylingdales Moor, Junction Cinder Track

• C85 Bridge Home Lane to Low Farm, Fylingthorpe, Junction Cinder Track

• C70 Helworth Road, Harwood Dale (Juntion A171 Helworth Road to Gowland Lane)

• C225 Stainsacre Lane, Stainsacre (Junction A171 Stainsacre Lane, Whitby)

• C225 Sneanton Thorpe Lane, Sneatonthorpe (Junction U2346 Raikes Lane, Sneatonthorpe)

• C226 Back Lane, Hawsker (Junction A171 Summerfield Lane to Fern Farm)

• U2339 Summerfield Lane, Stainsacre (Junction A171 Stainsacre Lane, Whitby)

• U2343 Hall Farm Road, Hawsker (Junction A171 Summerfield Lane to Fern Farm)

• U2343 Mill Lane, Hawsker (Junction A171 Summerfield Lane to Fern Farm)

These closures are in place due to heavy smoke.

This page will be updated as more information becomes available.