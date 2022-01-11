Lib Dem councillors calling for an increase in taxis across East Yorkshire

Lib Dem councillors are pushing East Riding of Yorkshire Council to do what it can to get more taxis on the roads.

Lib Dem Cllr Mike Heslop-Mullens said: “In Bridlington many of my residents, including women and the vulnerable, rely on taxis to get them home safely from work.

“This is a matter of public safety.

“Because of the run-down of Bridlington Hospital services, some residents are dependent on taxis to get them to public transport or in some cases to hospitals in Scarborough or York.”

Cllr Viv Padden, who is proposing a motion to the full council meeting tomorrow (Wednesday, January 12), said: “There is clearly a problem in getting taxis, particularly in the evening.

“The Covid pandemic and loss of trade meant many drivers dropped out of the taxi business and found other employment, and in some cases returned to EU countries.

“Brexit and the uncertainty it created has meant drivers are not coming back from EU Countries into the UK. They and their families don’t feel welcome here.

“I want to see the council doing what it can to try and restore the taxi service.”