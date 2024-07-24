Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Motorists in East Yorkshire are being advised of overnight closures on the M62 Ouse Bridge as the next phase of a complex joint replacement and repair scheme begins.

National Highways is preparing to switch traffic between junctions 36 (Goole) and 37 (Howden) into a new contraflow. This will see vehicles using the eastbound carriageway as the next phase of the work begins on the westbound carriageway.

There will also be a single lane westbound for traffic joining from the junction 37 entry slip.

To enable this to be carried out safely, the M62 eastbound will be closed between junctions 36 and 37 on the nights of August 8, 9, 10 and 11.

This will be followed with further closures on the westbound carriageway, between junctions 38 (North Cave) and 36, on the night of August 12.

Each closure is due to be in place from 8pm until 6am the following morning.

Once this phase has finished, the final completion date for the joint replacement works requiring 24/7 traffic management restrictions, including the contraflow and average speed cameras, is expected to be in mid-Autumn 2024. This is later than the previous anticipated completion date of late summer.

The revised timeline is due to several issues which have had to be addressed, including work on deteriorated waterproofing membranes and subsurface drainage, as well as the renewal of corroded structural reinforcement.

John Stebbing, National Highways project manager, said: “We recognise the impact of this scheme on drivers, residents and businesses, and our contractors have been working around the clock to complete the work.

“Unfortunately, it is not uncommon to encounter issues when working with complex structures such as Ouse Bridge, especially ones designed and constructed around 50 years ago.

“Safety is paramount, and we need to make sure Ouse Bridge remains safe for road users and our engineers who are working on the scheme. This means lane closures will need to remain in place until the works are complete.

“Please be assured, we’re doing all we can to have the repairs finished as soon as possible and have the road fully reopened.