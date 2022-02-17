Roadworks at the "Crown Tavern roundabout", with Scalby Road shut.

The authority said work by utility companies, which was set to conclude by the end of January, has caused the delay.

The third phase of works that would have closed Stepney Road from January 31 were delayed. Last month the county council said Scalby Road would remain shut until mid-February.

In its latest update, North Yorkshire County Council said it expects to be able to reopen Scalby Road at the end of February and then close Stepney Road while works continue, more than a month after the initial announcement that it would shut.

New kerb layouts have now been installed on both sides of Scalby Road as well as new iron railings on the retaining wall.

The county council said new traffic signs and kerbs will now be installed on Stepney Road and work will begin to prepare Scalby Road for resurfacing.

Northern Gas Networks is carrying out essential work to replace ageing metal pipework with new, more durable plastic pipes. The new pipes will ensure a safe and reliable gas supply and future-proof the infrastructure for alternative green fuels, such as hydrogen.

North Yorkshire County Council said the utility diversion works are "progressing well" as it continues to move along Falsgrave Road towards Seamer Road.

Roadworks are also taking place on Falsgrave Road and Stepney Road.

A council spokesperson thanked residents for their patience.

The major roadworks at the Scalby Road roundabout junction with Falsgrave and Stepney Road, outside the Crown Tavern pub, was set to cause disruption for three months, but with delays this could now be extended.

It is the last of four junctions around town to benefit from improvements in a £4m scheme; the upgrade is designed to ease congestion and improve safety, and initially was set to last for 13 weeks.

The junction will be widened and the existing mini-roundabout replaced with traffic signals.

Scalby Road and Stepney Road will have new signal-controlled pedestrian crossings.