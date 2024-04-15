Norton Road

Plans were drawn up to install traffic lights and new pedestrian crossings at the Church Street, Welham Road and Castlegate junction.

To deliver this, a one-way westbound system needs to be installed on Norton Road to reduce the amount of traffic approaching the level crossing and avoid creating extra congestion.

In September last year, the council started testing the impact of a one-way westbound system by introducing it on a trial basis for six months.

However, the trial was suspended in mid-December when parts of Norton Road were flooded. Also, removing the measure alleviated traffic congestion when restrictions were in place on nearby roads due to flooding.

The trial will resume on Monday, April 29, and run until the start of August.

North Yorkshire Council’s corporate director of environment, Karl Battersby, said: “The one-way trial was running smoothly until severe flooding hit the county, with Malton and Norton two of the worst affected areas.

“It’s important for us to restart the trial as soon as possible as we must gather a full six months of data to see the traffic and air quality impacts before deciding on whether to proceed with the full scheme.

“Its aim is to improve safety for all road users, allowing motorists to manoeuvre from all approaches while providing pedestrians with safe crossing points.”

The proposed scheme was shaped by a public consultation carried out in 2021, when residents were asked for their views.

Since the public consultation, the council has completed six months of data gathering for traffic flows and air quality. This information will be compared with the latest round of data.