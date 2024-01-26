Malton councillors call for construction of a roundabout on the A64 at Musley Bank
Traffic-choked Malton and Norton need a roundabout to be built on the A64, and vehicle activated speed signs (VAS) in the towns, say councillors.
Malton Town Council has agreed to call for a roundabout at Musley Bank on the western end of the town to help deal with the increasing volume of traffic.
In addition the councillors have urged North Yorkshire Council to help tackle speeding problems by erecting VAS signs in Broughton Road, Highfield Road, Yorkersgate, Princess Road, East Mount and York Road.