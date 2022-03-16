Mayor’s dismay as Bridlington to York bus service is axed by East Yorkshire

The East Yorkshire 45 Service, which travelled through Driffield, Pocklington, Market Weighton, York and surrounding villages has been axed due to reduced passenger volumes.

Mr Dealtry said he could understand the bus company’s move to drop the service but said it should reconsider its decision, even if it runs just one bus going to and from Bridlington each day so day trippers can still enjoy visiting the area.

Mr Dealtry said: “Any loss of service is not good for any town. We are going to discuss this at the town meeting.

“We can’t afford to lose these services. It upsets me as the community is never taken into consideration.

“People need to come to Brid. They need to get on the bus to see their families. This decision needs looking at and addressing. If East Yorkshire is not getting enough customers to pay for the service I can understand that, but it should just reduce the service with one bus coming to Brid in the morning and one going back after tea time so people can enjoy a day out in our great town.

“To get rid of the service completely is just not on. When people feel safe to travel again after Covid they will find that the service has gone forever.”

An East Yorkshire spokesperson said: “Following a review of the performance of services along the corridor between Market Weighton and Bridlington, we have made the decision to reduce the provision of service due to very low volumes of customers.

“We do not make decisions to reduce our network coverage lightly.

“Unfortunately, the Service 45 is an example of part of our network that was performing poorly before the Covid-19 pandemic reduced our overall passenger volumes, so we have had to take this step to protect the wider business.