Midland Pullman train renamed Whitby Jet for journey along Esk Valley line into Whitby

The Midland Pullman waiting at Glaisdale on the service train to release the token to enable it to safely carry on its journey.

The Midland Pullman – aka The Blue Pullman - left Dundee in Scotland at 6.05am and picked up passengers from Kirkcaldy as well as Leuchars, Markinch, Inverkeithing, Edinburgh Gateway and Edinburgh.

For this particular journey, the train was given the special name of The Whitby Jet as the final stage of its journey brought it down The Esk Valley and into Whitby itself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Passengers on this train would have travelled over the Tay Bridge, Forth Bridge, The Royal Borders Bridge at Berwick on Tweed and the King Edward Bridge at Newcastle.

The Midland Pullman passing over the River Esk at Ruswarp.

Irene Sykes, who lives in Lealholm, took these pictures while the train was in the Esk Valley.

The Midland Pullman was Britain’s first luxury high speed diesel-electric train, running in the early 1960s between Manchester Central and London St Pancras.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad