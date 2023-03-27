News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Daniel Radcliffe expecting first child with Erin Darke
2 hours ago Girl rushed to hospital after being attacked by dogs
3 hours ago Linda Nolan gives cancer update in heartbreaking GMB interview
4 hours ago Barclays to close a number of banks in the UK - full list
5 hours ago New look Deal or No Deal returning on ITV without Noel Edmonds
1 day ago Man arrested on suspicion of blackmailing Alison Hammond

Midland Pullman train renamed Whitby Jet for journey along Esk Valley line into Whitby

The eagle-eyed among you may have spotted an unusual visitor at Whitby Railway Station and at villages along the Esk Valley Railway line recently.

By Duncan Atkins
Published 27th Mar 2023, 14:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 14:22 BST
The Midland Pullman waiting at Glaisdale on the service train to release the token to enable it to safely carry on its journey.
The Midland Pullman waiting at Glaisdale on the service train to release the token to enable it to safely carry on its journey.
The Midland Pullman waiting at Glaisdale on the service train to release the token to enable it to safely carry on its journey.

The Midland Pullman – aka The Blue Pullman - left Dundee in Scotland at 6.05am and picked up passengers from Kirkcaldy as well as Leuchars, Markinch, Inverkeithing, Edinburgh Gateway and Edinburgh.

For this particular journey, the train was given the special name of The Whitby Jet as the final stage of its journey brought it down The Esk Valley and into Whitby itself.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Passengers on this train would have travelled over the Tay Bridge, Forth Bridge, The Royal Borders Bridge at Berwick on Tweed and the King Edward Bridge at Newcastle.

The Midland Pullman passing over the River Esk at Ruswarp.
The Midland Pullman passing over the River Esk at Ruswarp.
The Midland Pullman passing over the River Esk at Ruswarp.
Most Popular

Irene Sykes, who lives in Lealholm, took these pictures while the train was in the Esk Valley.

The Midland Pullman was Britain’s first luxury high speed diesel-electric train, running in the early 1960s between Manchester Central and London St Pancras.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The Blue Pullman passing through the cutting just before Lealholm Station.
The Blue Pullman passing through the cutting just before Lealholm Station.
The Blue Pullman passing through the cutting just before Lealholm Station.
WhitbyPassengers