A motorcyclist who died in a road traffic collision near Bempton on Good Friday has been named.

Ryan Patrick Craven, 26, from West Flotmanby Hall Farm, in Muston, died in the incident on the A165 on March 30.

Mr Craven’s family are being supported by our specialist police officers.

humberside Police are still appealing for witnesses and information in connection with the accident. Please quote log 192 of March 30.