Motorists face diversion as Whitby's Guisborough Road junction closed off at Four Lane Ends
Motorists leaving Whitby will be forced to take an alternative route for the next two weeks as the Guisborough Road junction at Four Lane Ends is closed to allow for work on the mains.
By Duncan Atkins
53 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
3rd Nov 2022, 12:22pm
North Yorkshire County Council workmen are installing a rising main on Guisborough Road, which means a temporary diversion has been put into place, taking motorists past Sneaton Castle and back on to the main road.
The roadworks are due to be in place until November 18.
Visit https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/roadworks-map for more information.