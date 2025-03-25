Motorists warned of A165 overnight road closure between Scarborough and Filey

Motorists are being warned that the A165 between Filey and Scarborough will be closed overnight from 7pm until 6am for five nights, starting tonight (Tuesday March 25).

North Yorkshire Council says the closure is to allow for reconstruction and resurfacing work.

A fully signed diversion will be in place and local businesses will be open as usual.

