Residents in Bridlington can now benefit from a new bus service and improvements to existing routes.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council has funded a new bus service and evening runs on two existing routes to make it easier for people to reach hospital appointments and access local towns and villages.

The improvements have been made possible thanks to the council being awarded Government funding from the Department for Transport for Bus Service Improvement.

Service 141 is a brand new bus linking Bridlington, Driffield and Beverley with Castle Hill Hospital in Cottingham.

Running alongside the existing Service 41, it means there will be a bus every 30 minutes during the daytime travelling between Bridlington and Beverley.

The 141 service also stops at East Riding Community Hospital on Swinemoor Lane in Beverley and close to the town’s Lidl and Morrisons supermarkets.

Two further bus routes have been extended into the evening on weekdays to give passengers more opportunities to access places and the services and activities they offer.

Service 41, which runs between Hull, Beverley, Driffield and Bridlington, has added evening journeys on Mondays to Thursdays, matching the existing evening runs on Fridays and Saturdays.

Monday to Thursday evening journeys have been added to Service X47 which travels between Hull, Beverley, Pocklington and York to match the current evening services offered on Fridays and Saturdays.

All three services are being operated by East Yorkshire Buses.

Councillor Nick Coultish, the council’s cabinet member for culture, leisure and tourism, said: “We’re pleased we’ve been able to fund this new bus service and these evening additions to make it easier for passengers to get to Castle Hill Hospital and to the towns and villages on the routes at convenient times for them.

“We’ve been able to introduce a number of new bus routes and enhancements over the past 18 months to boost the East Riding’s public transport network and support communities thanks to this Government funding.”