New bus journeys in Bridlington funded by the council have launched over the weekend

The new bus routes have been announced by East Yorkshire buses.

Extra runs are being added to the routes of nine bus services that already carry passengers, together with the creation of three brand new services, which started on Sunday January 28.

They include new daytime, evening or weekend journeys, including services running in the Bridlington, Beverley, Withernsea, Driffield, South Cave, Hessle and Pocklington areas.

The improvements have been made possible thanks to the council being awarded Government funding of £2.4m over two years from the Department for Transport through its Bus Service Improvement Plan Plus (BSIP+) programme.

All the services are operated by East Yorkshire buses.

The new journeys follow extra evening and weekend improvements already made to six bus services in November.

Councillor Paul West, the council’s cabinet member for environment and transport said: “I’m delighted we can make these extra journeys possible for the benefit of passengers travelling across the East Riding.

“We hope they will make a real difference to people who rely on buses to get around and be well used.”

The new bus journeys in Bridlington are:

Service 136 Driffield – Beeford – Skipsea – Bridlington, starting Sunday January 28New Sunday service, with three journeys in each direction. Departing Bridlington at 0915, 1415 and 1650 and departing Driffield at 1030, 1530 and 1805.

Service 504 Bridlington – Buckton/Bempton, starting Friday February 2New Friday/Saturday evening service at 1900 from Bempton to Bridlington, returning at 2310. The return journey is extended to Flamborough and North Landing.New Saturday/Sunday daytime service at 0912, 1112, 1312 and 1512 from Bempton to Bridlington returning at 1040, 1240, 1440 and 1640 from Bridlington.

New service 513 Bridlington Town Evening Service, starting Friday February 2New Friday/Saturday evening service at 1830 and then hourly until 2230 from Bridlington, serving West Hill, New Pasture Lane and Bridlington Old Town.