New bus service connecting Helmsley, Pickering, and Scarborough set to launch

A new bus service connecting with Scarborough is set to launch this weekend.

Bus company East Yorkshire announced that from September 5 the new service X28 will replace some journeys on the existing service 128 and reduce journey times by more than 20 minutes.

Ben Gilligan, East Yorkshire’s Area Director, said: “Since lockdown, people have started to value their time more. By reducing the time it takes to travel from place to place, we hope to attract more people onto the bus, encouraging them to visit their local towns more for shopping, leisure, work and to visit friends and family.”

The new service will stop at Thornton Le Dale and Kirkbymoorside and take a more direct route along the main road.

Children are able to travel the whole route for £3 return during weekends and school holidays.